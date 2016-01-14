FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peugeot says no anomalies in emissions' tests
January 14, 2016

Peugeot says no anomalies in emissions' tests

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - French carmaker Peugeot said on Thursday emission tests carried out by the Energy Ministry on its cars showed no anomalies and that it had not been subject to searches by fraud investigators.

Shares in fellow French carmaker Renault tumbled more than 20 percent on Thursday after a union official said the firm’s offices were searched last week regarding a fraud investigation possibly linked to emissions.

“The test results carried out by the technical committee of Energy Minister) Madame Royal were passed on to us and the showed an absence of anomalies,” a Peugeot statement said. (Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Andrew Callus)

