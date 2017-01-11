Renault's Slovenia unit to create 340 jobs for new Clio model production

LJUBLJANA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Revoz, the Slovenian unit of French carmaker Renault, will create 340 new jobs at the end of January before it starts producing a new Clio 4 model in March, Revoz's spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Revoz, which has 2,400 employees, expects production to rise by 30 percent this year from about 133,700 cars made in 2016 because of the new model, Nevenka Basek Zildzovic said.

The company, one of Slovenia's largest exporters, also makes Renault Twingo and Smart Forfour models.

Zildzovic said Revoz could create another 200 jobs in June or July, depending on sales.

Slovenia's jobless rate has been mostly falling over the past year as the country's economy expanded on account of exports and domestic spending. In September the number of unemployed people fell to a seven-year low with the jobless rate at 10.3 percent.