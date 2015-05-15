Protesting workers halt production at Renault's Turkish plant -Dogan agency

ISTANBUL, May 15 (Reuters) - Workers protesting over employment conditions brought production to a halt on Friday at French carmaker Renault’s Turkish plant in the northwestern city of Bursa, the private Dogan news agency reported.

Thousands of employees at the Oyak Renault plant, a joint venture with Turkey’s army pension fund Oyak, refused to start the midnight shift, the agency reported, adding that about 400 vehicles are manufactured in a single shift.

A union official told Reuters that the action amounted to a protest but a strike had not been declared.

A spokesman for Oyak Renault, Turkey’s market leader in car sales and exports, declined to provide detail on the production situation but said that a statement would be made later on Friday. (Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler and David Goodman)