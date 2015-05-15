FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Renault's Turkey unit says car production halted due to protest
May 15, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 2 years ago

Renault's Turkey unit says car production halted due to protest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 15 (Reuters) - Production at French carmaker Renault’s plant in northwest Turkey’s Bursa has been halted since midnight on Thursday due to a protest by workers, a company spokesman told Reuters on Friday.

“This halt in production is not in line with employment laws and relevant regulations,” the spokesman said, adding that the company was working to resolve issues with the 2,500 workers inside and outside the plant protesting over employment conditions. (Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler)

