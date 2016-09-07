Renault's Turkey unit to begin production of new sedan

BURSA, Turkey, Sept 7 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault's Turkish unit Oyak-Renault will begin production of the Megane sedan model with a 200 million euro ($225 million) investment, the unit's general manager told reporters on Wednesday.

The Istanbul-based company targets total production of 500,000 sedans, with an annual capacity of 90,000, and will export 80 percent of the vehicles, manager Tunc Basegmez said at Oyak-Renault's factory in the northwest city of Bursa.

The company is 51-percent-owned by Renault and 49-percent-owned by Oyak, the Turkish military's pension fund. ($1 = 0.89 euros) (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler)