FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
French CFDT union backs Renault plans to boost competitiveness
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 9, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 7 months ago

French CFDT union backs Renault plans to boost competitiveness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - France's CFDT trade union gave its backing on Monday to carmaker Renault's plans to make the company more competitive, which had previously led to a period of work stoppages in protest at the proposals.

"The CFDT has given a favourable view," Franck Daout, a negotiator for the CFDT, the third largest union, told Reuters.

Renault had unveiled proposals to allow factory managers to order compulsory overtime for workers at shorter notice, and to push back overtime payments to the end of the year.

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dominique Vidalon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.