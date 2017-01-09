French CFDT union backs Renault plans to boost competitiveness

PARIS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - France's CFDT trade union gave its backing on Monday to carmaker Renault's plans to make the company more competitive, which had previously led to a period of work stoppages in protest at the proposals.

"The CFDT has given a favourable view," Franck Daout, a negotiator for the CFDT, the third largest union, told Reuters.

Renault had unveiled proposals to allow factory managers to order compulsory overtime for workers at shorter notice, and to push back overtime payments to the end of the year.