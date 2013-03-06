FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Renault wins union support for new labour deal
March 6, 2013 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

Renault wins union support for new labour deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 6 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault has won support from workers for a nationwide deal on pay and conditions to boost its competitiveness as a second union gave its backing to the move on Wednesday.

Force Ouvriere said in a statement that it had decided by a large majority to sign the new agreement “for a new growth dynamic and social development at Renault in France”.

Renault has been pushing workers to accept a deal on French pay and conditions to cut costs and align productivity with cheaper European sites such as its Palencia plant in Spain and alliance partner Nissan’s Sunderland factory in England. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
