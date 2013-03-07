FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French CFDT union to sign Renault labour deal
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 7, 2013 / 3:15 PM / in 5 years

French CFDT union to sign Renault labour deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 7 (Reuters) - France’s CFDT union said it has agreed to sign a deal with Renault on nationwide pay and conditions which the carmaker wants in order to boost competitiveness in the struggling auto market.

The CFDT became the third union to say it would support the accord, following similar moves by the CFE-CGC and Force Ouvriere.

“We are going to give a positive recommendation,” CFDT union representative Fred Dijoux said on Thursday.

The agreement will be signed as early as next Wednesday.

A fourth union, the CGT, has said it would not sign the accord. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Vicky Buffery)

