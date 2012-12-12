FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Renault sells remaining Volvo stake
December 12, 2012 / 6:01 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-Renault sells remaining Volvo stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats without changes to text)

PARIS/LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault said it was selling its remaining 6.5 percent stake in truckmaker Volvo as it seeks to cut debt and boost its financial stability.

The sale of the block of 138.6 million Series A shares is being made via an accelerated book building, Renault said. Goldman Sachs is sole bookrunner.

“After this transaction is completed, the Renault group will no longer hold any shares in AB Volvo,” Renault said in a statement on Wednesday.

The shares are being offered at between 91.25 and 93.25 Swedish crowns, according to a source familiar with the matter, indicating a transaction value of up to about $1.94 billion. ($1 = 6.6524 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Laurence Frost and Kylie MacLellan; Editing by James Regan and Alexander Smith)

