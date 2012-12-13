FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Renault raises 1.48 bln eur from Volvo stake sale
December 13, 2012 / 8:21 AM / 5 years ago

Renault raises 1.48 bln eur from Volvo stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault said it raised 1.48 billion euros ($1.93 billion) from selling its remaining 6.5 percent stake in truckmaker Volvo.

The block of 138.6 million “A” shares was placed at 92.25 Swedish crowns ($13.87) per share, Renault said in a statement on Thursday. A source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday that they were being priced between 91.25 and 93.25 crowns.

Shares in Renault were 3.2 percent higher by 0816 GMT, the top gainers on the French blue-chip CAC 40 index. ($1 = 0.7669 euros) ($1 = 6.6524 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

