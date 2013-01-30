FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Renault's French pay freeze to also affect managers
January 30, 2013 / 6:11 PM / in 5 years

Renault's French pay freeze to also affect managers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Carmaker Renault’s proposed pay freeze in France for this year will also affect the group’s managers but not necessarily its chief executive Carlos Ghosn, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

“The pay freeze we proposed for 2013 will apply to everyone,” the company’s French operations chief Gerard Leclercq told journalists. Leclercq was speaking after addressing lawmakers on the French parliament’s economic affairs committee.

“As to Carlos Ghosn, his remuneration is decided by the board of directors, so it’s not up to me, it’s the sovereign decision of the board,” he added.

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, Dominique Vidalon

