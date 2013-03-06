FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volvo unit Renault Trucks expects revamp to boost market share
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
March 6, 2013 / 7:27 PM / 5 years ago

Volvo unit Renault Trucks expects revamp to boost market share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LYON, March 6 (Reuters) - Renault Trucks, the French unit of truckmaker Volvo AB, expects to increase its market share in 2013 after a revamp of its range of models, the company’s president said on Wednesday.

The company has invested 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in the last five years on the new models, which will be presented on June 11.

“We think we will significantly increase our market share, notably in Russia, Germany and Eastern Europe,” Bruno Blin told reporters at Renault Trucks’ headquarters in Lyon, central-eastern France.

Blin also said orders have started to recover, especially in northern Europe.

With 51,500 vehicles sold last year, Renault Trucks was able to maintain its share of a truck market in decline of 8.3 percent compared with the previous year.

$1 = 0.7692 euros Reporting by Catherine Lagrange; Writing by Elena Berton; Editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.