RPT-CORRECTED-(Nov 6) BRIEF-Renegade Petroleum calls shareholder meeting, updates on strategic review process

(Corrects third bullet to say that the company's special committee will refuse offers that do not not provide appropriate value) Nov 6 (Reuters) - Renegade Petroleum Ltd : * Calls shareholder meeting, provides update on strategic review process and addresses Frontfour allegations * Says strategic review is ongoing and the special committee and its advisors are actively investigating alternatives * Special committee has refused, and will continue to refuse, to accept offers that are attempts to buy co in a deal that does not provide appropriate value to Co