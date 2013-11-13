FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-CORRECTED-(Nov 6) BRIEF-Renegade Petroleum calls shareholder meeting, updates on strategic review process
#Market News
November 13, 2013 / 3:50 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-CORRECTED-(Nov 6) BRIEF-Renegade Petroleum calls shareholder meeting, updates on strategic review process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects third bullet to say that the company’s special committee will refuse offers that do not not provide appropriate value) Nov 6 (Reuters) - Renegade Petroleum Ltd : * Calls shareholder meeting, provides update on strategic review process and addresses Frontfour allegations * Says strategic review is ongoing and the special committee and its advisors are actively investigating alternatives * Special committee has refused, and will continue to refuse, to accept offers that are attempts to buy co in a deal that does not provide appropriate value to Co * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

