RPT-CORRECTED-(Oct 30)-RESEARCH ALERT-Renegade Petroleum: Raymond James cuts target price

(In October 30 story, corrects headline and first bullet to show price target was cut to C$3.50 from C$4.25, instead of raised to C$4.25 from C$3.50) Oct 30 (Reuters) - Renegade Petroleum Ltd : * Raymond James cuts target price to C$3.50 from C$4.25; rating outperform

