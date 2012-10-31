FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-CORRECTED-(Oct 30)-RESEARCH ALERT-Renegade Petroleum: Raymond James cuts target price
#Market News
October 31, 2012 / 2:40 PM / in 5 years

RPT-CORRECTED-(Oct 30)-RESEARCH ALERT-Renegade Petroleum: Raymond James cuts target price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In October 30 story, corrects headline and first bullet to show price target was cut to C$3.50 from C$4.25, instead of raised to C$4.25 from C$3.50) Oct 30 (Reuters) - Renegade Petroleum Ltd : * Raymond James cuts target price to C$3.50 from C$4.25; rating outperform

For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899

