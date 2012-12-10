Japan govt-fund: undecided on use for additional funds to Renesas

TOKYO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - A Japanese government-led fund said on Monday it has not decided how an additional 50 billion yen ($610 million) that has been requested by Renesas Electronics Corp might be used.

It is also still deliberating whether to agree to the request, after throwing a lifeline of 150 billion yen to the ailing chipmaker.

Kimikazu Noumi, CEO of the government fund, Innovation Network Corp of Japan, told a news conference that if the fund proceeds with supplying the extra money, Renesas could use it to expand abroad through mergers and acquisitions. ($1 = 82.3700 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edmund Klamann)