Renesas abandons plan to ask shareholders for capital-media

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Loss-making Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp has abandoned a plan to ask its major shareholders for a capital injection and is instead seeking guarantees from them for its loans, the Mainichi Shimbun reported on Friday.

Renesas, the world’s fifth-largest chipmaker and a product of successive mergers of the chip divisions of Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Hitachi Ltd and NEC Corp , had been planning to raise more than 100 billion yen ($1.26 billion) in fresh capital and cut at least 12,000 jobs.

Sources last Friday told Reuters that Renesas president Yasushi Akao visited all three companies personally and presented the firm’s plan on the same day, which included sweeping job cuts and fund raising.

The Mainichi said that Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi and NEC all refused to inject fresh capital. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)