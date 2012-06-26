FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Renesas: in talks with shareholders, banks for aid
June 26, 2012 / 1:46 AM / 5 years ago

Renesas: in talks with shareholders, banks for aid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAWASAKI, Japan, June 26 (Reuters) - Loss-making Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp said on Tuesday it has asked for support from its major shareholders and banks, its first admission that it is seeking aid to keep pace with rivals.

Renesas, the world’s fifth-largest maker of microchips and a product of successive mergers with its major shareholders NEC Corp, Hitachi Ltd and Mitsubishi Electric Corp , has approached those three firms for funds, President Yasushi Akao said at its annual general shareholders’ meeting.

Renesas, which is the world’s leading supplier of microcontroller chips used in cars, is struggling to keep up with nimbler overseas rivals in the face of a strong yen and high costs. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Michael Watson)

