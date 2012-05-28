FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Renesas to outsource 40-nm chip production to TSMC
May 28, 2012

Renesas to outsource 40-nm chip production to TSMC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 28 (Reuters) - Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp said on Monday it plans to outsource production of 40-nanometre and smaller microcontrollers to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co as it battles high costs and dwindling capital.

Renesas, created from the merger of struggling Japanese chip operations, has been hard-pressed to keep up with bigger rivals such as Samsung Electronics in an industry requiring increasingly costly investment. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Michael Watson)

