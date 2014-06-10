Synaptics to buy Japanese chipmaker, raises revenue forecast

June 10 (Reuters) - Touchscreen chipmaker Synaptics Inc said it agreed to buy Japanese display chipmaker Renesas SP Drivers Inc for $475 million to expand its product offerings.

Synaptics said the deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter and immediately add to adjusted profit.

Synaptics raised its fourth-quarter revenue forecast to $300-$310 million from $275-$295 million and said it expects full-year 2014 revenue to grow 41-42 percent due to better-than-expected sales of mobile and PC products. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)