FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Renesas sees Y21 bln profit for 2012/13
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 2, 2012 / 6:15 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's Renesas sees Y21 bln profit for 2012/13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp said on Thursday it expects an operating profit of 21 billion yen ($268 million) for the year to March 2013, after its major shareholders pledged $633 million in loans to support a turnaround plan.

Renesas’ full-year outlook beat a 28.3 billion yen operating loss forecast by nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the April-June quarter, Renesas logged an operating loss of 17.6 billion yen, down from a 19.1 billion yen loss in the same period last year after it was forced to shut plants in the aftermath of the earthquake and tsunami.

Renesas’ major shareholders Hitachi Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corp and NEC Corp - which together own 90 percent of the chipmaker - said on Tuesday they would provide 49.5 billion yen in financial support. Renesas is also expected to secure 50 billion yen in bank loans.

It plans to use the funds to cut 12 percent of its workforce and sell or consolidate half of its domestic plants, although analysts question whether it will find buyers for its loss-making plants. ($1 = 78.2400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.