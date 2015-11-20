UPDATE 1-Renesas shares boosted, Infineon unmoved, by tie-up report

(Adds CEO comments, analyst comment, shares)

By Makiko Yamazaki and Harro Ten Wolde

TOKYO/FRANKFURT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon Technologies has shown interest in investing in Japanese chip firm Renesas Electronics , the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, sending shares of Renesas soaring but leaving Infineon nearly unmoved.

The Japanese government-backed fund that controls Renesas is considering selling some or all of its nearly 70 percent stake, but the talks have been held up by Japanese concerns about technology leaking abroad, the Journal said, citing unidentified people familiar with the situation.

Some analysts and bankers said the leaks say more about Renesas’ desire not to be left out of a global consolidation wave sweeping the chip industry, resulting in more than $100 billion worth of deals, than Infineon’s own appetite for large-scale deals.

Renesas and Infineon declined to comment.

One European banker actively involved in the chip merger wave said: “The industry is in its ‘end game’ of consolidation. But Renesas is not part of that game yet. I don’t think the deal is real (for now).”

He adding that he expects other deals to happen first before Renesas makes any serious moves.

Infineon, which closed its biggest-ever acquisition in January, paying $3 billion cash for U.S.-based International Rectifier, has a 13.2 billion euro ($14 billion) market value, while Renesas is valued at 1.27 trillion yen ($10.3 billion), according to Thomson Reuters data.

WEAK SPOT

Infineon Chief Executive Reinhard Ploss has repeatedly signalled the company plans to remain disciplined in terms of deal-making. But speaking at an investor conference last week, he acknowledged Japan was a weak spot for the company.

“If you ask us where we have to do more, it is Japan and where we have the least potential, it is Japan,” Ploss said. Japan accounts for only 7 percent of Infineon’s revenue.

Renesas wants to buy peers and become bigger than NXP Semiconductors and Freescale, after their planned merger that will displace Renesas as the world’s largest auto chips supplier, Renesas financial chief told Reuters in an interview this week.

Shares of Renesas closed 10.8 percent higher, while Infineon shares rose 0.3 percent.

Speaking at a Morgan Stanley conference last week, Infineon’s Ploss recognised Renesas’ strength in microcontrollers for automotive and industrial markets, while Infineon competes more selectively in microcontrollers and is strong in power and sensor devices.

“In some areas we are, of course, significantly competing with each other,” he said. “I think in many areas we don’t really.”

Morgan Stanley analyst Francois Meunier argued at the conference that Infineon had room to spend another $4.5 billion without overextending its balance sheet.

Ploss replied: “When we think about M&A, of course, it has to be financially sound ... You have to think about what you add as value to the company”, he said. “We see a good opportunity to grow in Japan, but it will take time.” ($1 = 0.9357 euros) ($1 = 122.8200 yen) (Additional reporting by Chris Gallagher in Tokyo and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt; Writing by Eric Auchard; Editing by Miral Fahmy and David Holmes)