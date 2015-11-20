FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Infineon expresses interest in investing in Renesas - WSJ
November 20, 2015 / 3:57 AM / 2 years ago

Infineon expresses interest in investing in Renesas - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon Technologies AG has expressed interest in investing in Japanese chip firm Renesas Electronics Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The talks have been held up, however, by Japanese concerns about technology leaking abroad, the Journal said, citing unidentified people familiar with the situation.

The Japanese government-backed fund that controls Renesas is also considering selling some or all of its nearly 70 percent stake, the paper said.

Renesas declined to comment. It was not immediately possible to contact Infineon. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

