TOKYO, June 22 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped NEC Corp plans to offer some form of support to struggling chipmaker Renesas Electronics, but the details are still under discussion, an executive told its an annual shareholders’ meeting on Friday.

The Japanese IT solutions and technology company has been in talks with other major shareholders of Renesas on how to bolster the world’s fifth-largest microchip maker, sources have said. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Michael Watson)