FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KKR to invest $1.27 bln in Japan's Renesas - Nikkei
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 28, 2012 / 6:51 PM / 5 years ago

KKR to invest $1.27 bln in Japan's Renesas - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity giant KKR & Co LP plans to invest 100 billion yen ($1.27 billion) in struggling Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp by next month, the Nikkei reported.

KKR will buy new shares of Renesas - the world’s fifth-largest chipmaker - through a private placement, the business daily said.

The investment fund has put forth a proposal to Renesas’ main banks and its top three shareholders - NEC Corp, Hitachi Ltd and Mitsubishi Electric Corp, the paper said.

Hitachi, Mitsubishi Electric and NEC, which together own 90 percent of Renesas, agreed on Tuesday to provide 49.5 billion yen in financial support, while banks have promised an additional 50 billion-yen loan.

Renesas earlier this month forecast a record annual net loss of 150 billion yen as it fights for survival in the face of sinking prices and aggressive overseas rivals.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.