U.S. fund KKR to invest $1.27 bln in Renesas- sources
August 29, 2012 / 12:25 AM / 5 years ago

U.S. fund KKR to invest $1.27 bln in Renesas- sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity fund KKR & Co LP plans to invest around 100 billion yen ($1.27 billion) in struggling Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

KKR presented the plan to Renesas’ main banks and its three major shareholders, NEC Corp, Hitachi Ltd and Mitsubishi Electric Corp on Tuesday, one of the sources said.

The U.S. fund will buy new shares of Renesas, the world’s fifth-largest chipmaker, through a private placement, the sources said.

