FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Renesas planning major job cuts, fund-raising -sources
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 25, 2012 / 12:48 PM / 5 years ago

Renesas planning major job cuts, fund-raising -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 25 (Reuters) - Japan’s Renesas Electronics Corp is planning a sweeping restructuring far more extensive than the 50 billion yen ($630 million) capital raising and 6,000 job cuts reported by Japanese media early this week, sources familiar with the situation said on Friday.

They said the plan had not been finalised, although one added that time was running out for the company, which has racked up heavy losses as it struggles to compete with aggressive foreign rivals.

A Renesas spokeswoman said the company had not issued any release on the matter and could not comment.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.