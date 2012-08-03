Renesas shares surge on restructuring plans

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Shares in Renesas Electronics Corp jumped 8.6 percent to 278 yen after the struggling chipmaker said it was considering selling four factories in Japan over a one-year period, along with its 12-inch fabrication line at its Tsuruoka plant in northern Japan.

Renesas forecast an operating profit in the year to March, which was well ahead of market forecasts for a 28.3 billion yen loss, but it said restructuring costs would mean a record annual net loss of 150 billion yen. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)