FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Renesas shares surge on restructuring plans
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
August 3, 2012 / 12:25 AM / in 5 years

Renesas shares surge on restructuring plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Shares in Renesas Electronics Corp jumped 8.6 percent to 278 yen after the struggling chipmaker said it was considering selling four factories in Japan over a one-year period, along with its 12-inch fabrication line at its Tsuruoka plant in northern Japan.

Renesas forecast an operating profit in the year to March, which was well ahead of market forecasts for a 28.3 billion yen loss, but it said restructuring costs would mean a record annual net loss of 150 billion yen. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.