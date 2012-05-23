FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Renesas to tie up with TSMC in chip production -media
May 23, 2012 / 11:30 PM / in 5 years

Renesas to tie up with TSMC in chip production -media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp plans to tie up with Taiwan’s TSMC in microchip production, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Thursday.

The chipmaker will likely outsource some microchip production to TSMC under the tie-up, the paper said.

Renesas - a product of successive mergers of the chip units of Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi Ltd and NEC Corp - is the world’s biggest supplier of microcontroller chips used in automobiles.

The paper reported on Tuesday that Renesas plans to cut about 15 percent of its workforce and raise 50 billion yen ($630 million) in new capital as it struggles to get back on its feet.

Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edmund Klamann

