FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Renesas Electronics to sell unit to Fuji Electric - Nikkei
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 26, 2012 / 6:36 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Renesas Electronics to sell unit to Fuji Electric - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Renesas Electronics Corp will sell a microcontroller fabrication facility in Aomori prefecture to Fuji Electric Co for an estimated 5 billion yen ($60.4 million), the Nikkei reported.

The two companies may soon sign an official contract and the Tsugaru plant may change hands by July, the business daily said.

Fuji Electric plans to upgrade equipment at the facility and produce power semiconductors for automobiles, the newspaper reported.

Renesas, which has a nearly 40 percent share of the global automotive microcontrollers market, plans to consolidate. The plant, which currently has 10 domestic facilities wants to retain a smaller number of larger plants, the Nikkei said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.