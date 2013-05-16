FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ReneSola reports smaller loss, forecasts Q2 revenue above estimates
May 16, 2013 / 11:01 AM / 4 years ago

ReneSola reports smaller loss, forecasts Q2 revenue above estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - ReneSola Ltd, a Chinese solar wafer and panel maker, reported a slightly smaller first-quarter loss, and forecast better-than-expected revenue for the current quarter as it expects to ship more wafers and modules.

U.S.-listed ReneSola expects wafer and module shipments of 700 to 720 megawatt (MW) in the second quarter, higher than the 662.1 MW it shipped in the first quarter.

Second-quarter revenue is expected to be in the range of $310 million to $330 million. Analysts, on average, were expecting $296.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also expects gross margins to turn positive in the second quarter at between 3 percent and 5 percent, compared to negative 2 percent in the first quarter.

ReneSola is one of the few Chinese solar companies to escape steep U.S. import duties on solar products using China-made cells. The company sources its cells from outside China.

Net loss shrank slightly to $39 million, or 45 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS) in the first quarter, from $40.2 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 34.4 percent to $284.2 million.

