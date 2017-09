Nov 26 (Reuters) - Chinese solar panel maker ReneSola Ltd reported an 11 percent drop in quarterly revenue, hurt by a 22 percent drop in shipments.

Revenue fell to $372.5 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $419.3 million a year earlier.

Total solar products shipments fell to 663.8 megawatts (MW) from 851 MW. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)