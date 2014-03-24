FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ReneSola posts first profit in 10 qtrs as solar module shipments rise
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 24, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 4 years ago

ReneSola posts first profit in 10 qtrs as solar module shipments rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Chinese solar products maker ReneSola Ltd posted its first profit in 10 quarters, helped by higher shipments of solar modules.

The company’s net profit attributable to shareholders was $800,000, or 1 cent per American depositary share (ADS), for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a loss of $88.9 million, or $1.03 per ADS, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 43 percent to $438.8 million.

A recovery in solar panel prices after a four-year slump has helped most solar companies such as Trina Solar Ltd and JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd post profits in recent quarters. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.