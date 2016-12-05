FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ReNeuron says stem cell therapy study shows improved motor functions
#Healthcare
December 5, 2016 / 7:50 AM

ReNeuron says stem cell therapy study shows improved motor functions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Biotechnology company ReNeuron Group Plc said its experimental stem cell therapy helped some patients improve motor functions in their arms in a mid-stage study after being disabled by stroke.

The company said that 15 out of 21 patients that were treated with the company's CTX cell therapy showed statistically significant improvement on various scales in the study.

ReNeuron said that the data was encouraging despite the study failing to meet its main goal, as some of the responses to the treatment came after the study period of three months. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

