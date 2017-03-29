FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Renewable Japan Energy Infrastructure Fund takes out loans of 5,645 mln yan
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 29, 2017 / 6:33 AM / 5 months ago

Renewable Japan Energy Infrastructure Fund takes out loans of 5,645 mln yan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Renewable Japan Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc:

* Says it has taken out a loan of 645 million yen from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Aozora Bank Ltd, at a interest of six months TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate) +0.2 percent with maturity on Sep. 28

* Says it has taken out another loan of 5,000 million yen from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Aozora Bank Ltd, at a interest of three months TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate) +0.7 percent with maturity on March 28, 2027

* Says proceeds to be used for power station purchasing

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/hx5jcF

Further company coverage:

Beijing Headline News

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.