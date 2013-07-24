FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
July 24, 2013 / 11:27 AM / in 4 years

Renewables Infrastructure Group raises $461 mln in London listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Investment company The Renewables Infrastructure Group said on Wednesday it had raised 300 million pounds ($461 million) through a share sale in London.

The company, which focuses on onshore wind and solar photovoltaic (PV) energy generation assets, said the initial public offering was oversubscribed and that the stock is expected to begin trading on July 29.

It plans to use the proceeds of the sale to buy a 276 megawatt initial portfolio of 14 onshore wind farms and four solar PV parks in the UK, France and Ireland.

Canaccord Genuity and Jefferies International acted as joint sponsors and bookrunners on the offering. ($1 = 0.6508 British pounds) (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Louise Heavens)

