Italy signs renewable power decrees
July 6, 2012 / 5:52 PM / in 5 years

Italy signs renewable power decrees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 6 (Reuters) - Italy’s Industry, Environment and Agriculture ministers signed on Friday long-awaited decrees on new support schemes for solar and other renewable energy, the Industry ministry said in a statement.

In April, Italy announced a plan to scale back production incentives for renewable energy that have inflated consumer power bills, but it took few months to iron out details.

The new decrees set a 500 million euro annual spending budget for incentives, including 200 million euros for solar power generation, the ministry said.

Under the solar power decree, photovoltaic plants - which turn sunlight into power - with capacity between 12 and 20 kilowatts will be exempt from having to log on to a register, the ministry said. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)

