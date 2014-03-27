BRIEF-Renewables Infrastructure Group acquires two UK solar parks

March 27 (Reuters) -

* Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd - acquisition of a further two UK solar parks

* Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd - addition of two solar photovoltaic parks in Devon and Essex with combined generating capacity of about 30.4mw for between 34.5 million pounds and 37 million pounds

* Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd - transaction has been funded from group's acquisition facility and from company's existing cash resources