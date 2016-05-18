FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Renfe cuts high-speed train supplier short-list to four
May 18, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

Spain's Renfe cuts high-speed train supplier short-list to four

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 18 (Reuters) - Spanish train operator Renfe has received offers from four manufacturers, including Germany’s Siemens and France’s Alstom, for a contract to supply high-speed trains in a deal worth up to 2.64 billion euros ($3 billion).

Alstom, Siemens and Spanish companies Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarril (CAF) and Talgo put forward offers, Renfe said in a statement late on Tuesday, while Canada’s Bombardier and Hitachi Rail Italy dropped out of the bidding.

State-run Renfe has said it was looking to buy at least 15 trains for up to 1.4 billion euros in a first phase, with the option to expand the offer by a further 15 trains. The price includes the contract to maintain the trains for up to 40 years. ($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett, editing by Louise Heavens)

