May 21, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Spanish court says Renfe must restart high-speed train auction -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 21 (Reuters) - Spanish state-owned train operator Renfe will have to restart an auction for a contract to supply up to 30 high speed trains, El Pais reported on Saturday, after a court ruled against a clause favouring trains made in Spain.

Renfe had already drawn up a shortlist of four manufacturers, including Germany’s Siemens and France’s Alstom, for a contract worth up to 2.64 billion euros ($3 billion).

Under the Spanish court’s order, Renfe must now return the offers and start the process from scratch, removing a clause that favoured trains made in Spain, El Pais reported.

Spanish government officials were not immediately able to comment on the report, while Renfe did not respond to an emailed request for comment. ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Alexander Smith)

