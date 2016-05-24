FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Renfe to remove contract clause favouring domestic manufacturers
May 24, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

Spain's Renfe to remove contract clause favouring domestic manufacturers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 24 (Reuters) - Spanish state-owned train operator Renfe will remove a clause in a contract for 30 high speed trains which favours manufacturers operating in Spain following a court ruling against the clause, the public works ministry said on Tuesday.

The auction for the contract, worth up to 2.64 billion euros ($2.95 billion), will have to be restarted after the court ruling on Friday.

“Renfe will remove this point and give a new time frame for the presentation of offers,” junior transport minister Julio Gomez-Pomar told journalists.

Renfe officials will meet on Thursday to rewrite the contract and set the new date, a source at the operator said.

Canadian train maker Bombardier appealed against the clause in April, saying it discriminated against non-Spanish manufacturers.

Other finalists included Germany’s Siemens, France’s Alstom as well as Spain’s CAF and Talgo.

$1 = 0.8950 euros Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Mark Potter

