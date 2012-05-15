FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Renishaw sees FY earnings up despite Q3 profit fall
May 15, 2012 / 6:56 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Renishaw sees FY earnings up despite Q3 profit fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q3 rev up 4 pct to 81.6 mln stg

* Q3 pretax profit 21.4 mln stg vs 25.2 mln stg, last year

* Sees FY adj. pretax profit to be “a little higher” than last year

May 15 (Reuters) - Precision engineering firm Renishaw Plc said its quarterly profit fell 15 percent on continued investment in staff and infrastructure, but the company expects to overcome the shortfall and grow profits for the year.

The company, which makes and sells precision and inspection products for the healthcare and metrology industries, said activity in April was ahead of last year.

“Despite continuing global macroeconomic uncertainties, we have experienced good growth over the year to date and are starting to see signs of an upturn in the electronics market,” Renishaw said in a statement.

Pretax profit fell to 21.4 million pounds for the third quarter from 25.2 million pounds a year earlier.

January-March revenue rose 4 percent to 81.6 million pounds, with growth in Europe, the UK and the U.S., which is also the company’s biggest single market.

Shares of the company, which have gained 33 percent this year, closed at 1,341 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.

