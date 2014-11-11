FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK engineer Renishaw forecasts strong full-year revenue, profit
November 11, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

UK engineer Renishaw forecasts strong full-year revenue, profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - British precision engineering company Renishaw Plc said it expected full-year revenue to be between 425 million pounds and 445 million pounds ($674 million to $705 million) as it continued to see strong demand across its product lines.

The company, whose products include machine tool probes, spectroscopy devices and 3D metal printing equipment, also said it expected adjusted pretax profit to be between 95 million and 105 million pounds for the year ending June 30, 2015.

The company reported revenue of 355.5 million pounds and an adjusted pretax profit of 70.1 million pounds in the year ended June 30, 2014. ($1 = 0.6309 British pound) (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

