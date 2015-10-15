Renishaw cuts full-year revenue outlook

Oct 15 (Reuters) - British precision engineering company Renishaw Plc cut its full-year revenue forecast, citing a difficulty in predicting large orders this year.

Renishaw said revenue for 2016 would be between 440 million pounds and 465 million pounds ($681 million-$720 million), down from an earlier range of 460 million pounds to 485 million pounds.

The company, which makes machine tool probes and gauges, reported first-quarter revenue of 98.2 million pounds compared with 101.4 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.6458 pounds) (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)