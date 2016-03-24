Precision engineer Renishaw cuts full-year forecast

March 24 (Reuters) - British precision engineering company Renishaw Plc cut its full-year revenue and earnings forecasts, citing lack of large orders from the Far East this year.

The company, which makes machine tool probes and gauges, expects a full-year pretax profit of 67 million to 83 million pounds ($94.3-$116.9 million), against its earlier forecast of 85 million to 105 million pounds.

Renishaw, which had cut its full-year revenue forecast in October, now expects revenue to be around 420 million-440 million pounds for the year ending June 30, down from an earlier range of 440 million-465 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7102 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)