FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Precision engineer Renishaw cuts full-year forecast
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 24, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

Precision engineer Renishaw cuts full-year forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - British precision engineering company Renishaw Plc cut its full-year revenue and earnings forecasts, citing lack of large orders from the Far East this year.

The company, which makes machine tool probes and gauges, expects a full-year pretax profit of 67 million to 83 million pounds ($94.3-$116.9 million), against its earlier forecast of 85 million to 105 million pounds.

Renishaw, which had cut its full-year revenue forecast in October, now expects revenue to be around 420 million-440 million pounds for the year ending June 30, down from an earlier range of 440 million-465 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7102 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.