3 months ago
Renishaw raises revenue, pretax profit forecasts again
May 10, 2017 / 7:07 AM / 3 months ago

Renishaw raises revenue, pretax profit forecasts again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Precision engineering group Renishaw Plc on Wednesday raised its full-year revenue and profit forecasts for the second time this year, allaying concerns of economic and political uncertainties in many of its markets.

The company, which supplies products and services used in jet engines, wind turbines, dentistry and brain surgery, said full-year revenue was expected to be in the range of 520 million-535 million pounds ($674.2 million-$693.7 million), while pretax profit was expected between 99 million-108 million pounds.

The company had previously forecast a pretax profit in the range of 85 million-105 million pounds, while revenue was expected between 500-530 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7712 pounds) (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

