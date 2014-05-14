FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Renishaw Q3 profit hit by strong pound, healthcare sales decline
May 14, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

Renishaw Q3 profit hit by strong pound, healthcare sales decline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - British precision engineer Renishaw Plc said third-quarter pretax profit fell 9 percent hurt by a strong pound and a decline in its healthcare product sales.

The manufacturer of precision metrology and inspection equipment said it experienced growth in the Americas, the Far East and the UK compared with the corresponding period last year.

Revenue for the period ended March 31 rose 3 percent to 84.5 million pounds.

Raman spectroscopy systems, dental systems, molecular diagnostic equipment and neurosurgical products make for Renishaw’s healthcare offerings, which generate about 10 percent of the company’s total revenue. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore)

