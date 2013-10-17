Renishaw first-quarter profit falls on lacklustre China demand

Oct 17 (Reuters) - British engineering company Renishaw Plc’s first-quarter profit plummeted 62 percent as a slowdown in emerging economies dampened demand in its key Chinese consumer electronics market.

The FTSE-250 component, whose products and factory kits are used in industries from manufacturing to dentistry, said its current orderbook was at about one month’s revenue, but it may experience unpredictable orders both in terms of size and timing this year.

Renishaw was trading down 10 percent at 1,516 pence at 1037 GMT, making it one of the top percentage losers on the FTSE-250 Midcap Index. The stock has largely underperformed the index through the quarter.

Pretax profit declined to 10.6 million pounds ($16.9 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from 27.7 million pounds a year earlier.

The company, whose REVO five-axis measurement system is used to inspect Rolls-Royce aeroengines, said revenue fell 18 percent to 79 million pounds, with Far East revenue tumbling 40 percent.

Renishaw struggled to top last year’s first-quarter profit, which more than doubled after the Gloucestershire-based company struck a lucrative deal with Taiwan’s Foxconn, the company that assembles Apple Inc’s products.

This strong start to last year was upended by a slowdown in demand for consumer electronics in China, hitting Renishaw’s second-half sales in the Far East that accounts for about 40 percent of overall revenue.

Renishaw laid out plans in August to capitalise on emerging markets: of its 70 offices around the world, 11 are in China, a central part of the company’s Far East business that also includes Japan and Australia.

However, emerging market economies have been struggling with the impact of a slowdown in China over the past six months as the government strategically tones down growth to dampen inflation.

Taiwan’s export orders in August were well below expectations after orders from China, the island’s largest export market, slowed to 0.1 percent year on year. Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs attributed the meagre gain to diminished appetite for flat panels after the Chinese government ended its subsidy on television-set purchases.

Revenue slipped 18 percent to 75.2 million pounds at the company’s core metrology business.

Renishaw, founded in the 1970s to make parts for Concorde jet engines, said first-quarter costs rose 5 percent due to rising inflation and on higher marketing and distribution expenses.

The company reported a lower-than-anticipated full-year profit in July after operating expenses peaked to their highest in five years due to increased recruitment costs. ($1 = 0.6278 British pounds) (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)