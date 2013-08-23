Dim Sum offers shelter from EM storm

* Offshore renminbi market shows resilience amid sell-off

* Bonds still showing gains for 2013

* Bankers predict strong issuance before year-end

By Nethelie Wong

SINGAPORE, Aug 23 (IFR) - Amid the recent emerging-market sell-off, offshore renminbi bonds have emerged as something of a safe haven. This has raised hopes among champions of the market that it will become more important as a funding avenue in the region.

The main offshore renminbi bond index has returned some 1.6% this year, quoted at 104.96 on August 20, while the closely managed renminbi is the best-performing currency against the US dollar in emerging Asia. Meanwhile, the World Investment-Grade Asia Issuers credit index of Citigroup is down more than 10% year to date.

The stability has been due mainly to two factors. For one, as offshore renminbi bonds tend to have short tenors, they are less susceptible to the volatility in Treasury rates and, for another, the control of the Chinese currency has saved it from the kind of volatility seen in the Indian rupee or even the Malaysian ringgit.

“In the recent market volatility, investment-grade CNH bonds [as offshore renminbi debt is called] have remained relatively stable against the US Treasuries and performed well year to date,” said Raymond Gui, managing director, Income Partners, a Hong Kong-based firm with US$1.4bn of assets under management, including a CNH IG fund and a high-yield bond fund.

The market has not been completely immune to the recent volatility. There were no corporate offshore renminbi bonds in July, only certificates of deposits, dragging primary issuance down to Rmb6.58bn (US$1.07bn) - the lowest monthly total raised this year.

QUICK RECOVERY

However, the resilience of the market has some betting that it will resume activity soon and that the asset class will end the year strongly.

“The latest good China PMI data and recent comments from Chinese governors to stabilise economy growth above 7% have lifted the sentiment towards China and the CNH markets. There is good liquidity available for new CNH issuance, and the year-to-date gross issuance [including CDs] has surpassed last year already,” said Gui.

Suanjin Tan, a renminbi bond portfolio manager at BlackRock, sees it the same way: “We have seen a fairly decent recovery in July and expect it to be sustained as this asset class continues to exhibit positive returns for the year.”

Tan also pointed out that growth in China seemed to be picking up pace again, as HSBC’s flash PMI released yesterday confirmed by indicating that industrial activity remained in growth mode.

“Since July, we have also witnessed increased levels of support from the Chinese Government in affirming the growth target for this year. Hence, we feel reasonably confident that China will end the year strongly to reach the 7% target. In terms of the dim sum market, high-grade paper has outperformed since the sell-off in June, but we have started to see high-yield bonds leading the next wave of recovery. We remain positive on this segment,” Tan said.

HIGHER YIELDS

Pricing dynamics, however, have changed since the sell-off in US Treasuries in May and China’s onshore liquidity squeeze in June. “It is a buyer’s market. Uncertainties continue to overshadow the market with investors asking for bigger new-issue premiums to compensate for the volatility,” said a DCM head.

If the potential yields of new deals have risen, the money flow out of the region has also skewed cross-currency swaps to levels that make offshore renminbi deals more attractive relative to funding costs in dollars.

The one-year cross-currency swap now stands at around 259bp/249bp, some 20bp better than a month ago, making it more favourable for foreign issuers to do deals in the offshore renminbi market and then swap the proceeds back to US dollars.

This has already attracted some financial institutions, which have come in for short-term debt that converts favourably into dollar terms. In the past couple of weeks, National Bank of Abu Dhabi tapped the CD market for Rmb300m and Mizuho Financial Group for Rmb200m.

“Sectors such as consumer plays and utilities in the Triple B space with decent fundamentals may find funding opportunities in CNH as they could offer higher absolute yields than Single A and above rated credits, which may still be able to raise cheap funds in the US dollar,” said Gui.

Eventually, market observers say, high-yield issuers will return as well. “In terms of new issuances, we expect it to kick-start with high-grade types of issuers to build some confidence before investors become more comfortable in going down the credit curve and dabbling in high-yield issues,” said Tan.

Ultimately, the effect of the recent outflow from emerging markets will make it more evident that the offshore renminbi market is the less volatile option in the region, investors suggested.

“We are extremely positive about the long-term prospects for the CNH market. On a standalone basis, this has the potential to become the de facto Asian funding market as the importance of the renminbi in global and regional trade and investments increases. This is unlikely to remain a typical local currency market,” said Tan. (Reporting By Nethelie Wong; Editing by Steve Garton and Christopher Langner)