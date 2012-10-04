FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Renold issues profit warning on weak demand
October 4, 2012 / 6:06 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Renold issues profit warning on weak demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Renold PLC : * A new banking facility agreement for a four year period maturing in October

2016 * New facilities comprise a 41 million pound multi-currency revolving credit facility, and 8 million pounds of ancillary facilities * Overall weakness in demand has continued * First half sales down approximately 6 percent * Adjusted operating profit in the first half is therefore expected to be

substantially below last year * Adjusted op profit for the year, ending 31 March, will be significantly below

current market expectations

