Renold says profit to fall significantly on weak demand

Oct 4 (Reuters) - British industrial chain maker Renold Plc said its full-year adjusted operating profit would be significantly lower as demand for its products was weak in many European markets.

While sales at its American operations have risen, overall demand continued to be weak, the company said.

Renold had reported an adjusted operating profit of 14.1 million pounds ($22.8 million) in the year ended March 31.

Adjusted operating profit for the first half ended Sept. 30 is also expected to have fallen, with sales down about 6 percent from a year earlier.

Renold said it had taken steps to reduce its cost base in response to the weak demand. It will report its first-half results on Nov. 20.

Renold shares closed at 26.5 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.